General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

NDC’s challenge of Techiman South election results adjourned indefinitely

The NDC Candidate wants the court to quash the Techiman South Election results

The challenge of Techiman South 2020 parliamentary election results filed by Christopher Beyere Baasongti, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate has been adjourned indefinitely.



The NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia speaking after the case was adjourned said the party since filing the case on January 11, has not been able to serve the Clerk of Parliament who is a party to the suit.



The NDC candidate sued the Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Electoral Commission and the Clerk of Parliament on the grounds that a collation of results in the election was not conducted.



Due to the failure of the candidate to serve the suit on the Clerk of Parliament, Mr Asiedu Nketia has revealed that he intends to discontinue the case against the Clerk of Parliament, upon advice from his lawyers.



“Our case will not hurt that much if we discontinue the processes against them so that we take Parliament out of it and proceed against the Electoral Commission and Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah.”



The court upon the request of the petitioner to remove the Clerk of Parliament as a party to the suit, has also requested for a motion notice which has to be served on the clerk before the case can be discontinued.



But according to the NDC General Secretary the development is just an exploitation of technicalities to frustrate the petitioner.



“He believes that these technicalities are intended to unnecessarily delay the case against the intentions of the court and everybody.”



The petitioner is asking the court to compel the Electoral Commission to collate polling station results of the Techiman South Constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections in the presence of his representatives.