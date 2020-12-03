Politics of Thursday, 3 December 2020

NDC’s attempt to smear Akufo-Addo with corruption has failed – Obuor

Former President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obuor

A former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, (MUSIGA) and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obuor, has said efforts by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to destroy the credibility and incorruptibility attributes of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not work.



His comments come the heels of a video making rounds on social media showing President Akufo-Addo receiving a $40,000 “donation” – said to be bribe – from a man and a woman.



Obuor who contested to be a parliamentary candidate for the Asante Akyem South but could not win said in a video recording that “they have tried to pin things on Nana Akufo-Addo but all their efforts do not succeed.



“I have watched the video and I believe you have also watched it. If you watch the video you will be alarmed but I want to assure you that there is no iota of truth in the video. It is just lies, propaganda and deceit that the NDC wants to use to disgrace us”



Meanwhile, the government says it is not surprised neither is it disappointed at a “desperate attempt” by the John Mahama campaign to tag President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo corrupt.



According to a statement released the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the video is doctored and it shows then candidate Akufo-Addo in 2016 receiving a donation for his campaign.



This has, however, been strongly rejected by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has called out the president to come clean and explain the circumstances under which the money was received in his presidential office.



The party’s Member of Parliament for Ketu South Constituency, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, thinks the president cannot absolve himself from bribery even if it demands consulting traditional deities.



But Mr Oppong Nkrumah’s statement said it is only characteristic of the NDC to rely on “waging a campaign of lies, fake news and fabrications [and] the opposition candidate and his party have now sponsored the doctoring of this video and superimposed it with new voices to create the false impression that it is a post-2016 event showing the President receiving bribe.”

