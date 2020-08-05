Politics of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

NDC's anti-Ewe claims against NPP old-fashioned fear-mongering propaganda - NPP

Freddie Blay, Chairman, NPP

The biggest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) is “desperately trying to undermine the simple and peaceful exercise of voter registration” with “ethnocentrism, outright fabrications, needless exaggerations, and old-fashioned fear-mongering propaganda and inferior communist tactics”, the National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay has told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday, 4 August 2020.



“It has not been very smooth, I must say, but the Electoral Commission, the only institution with the sole authority to determine elections, has had to prove its mettle during this exercise,” Mr Blay said.



A few days ago, former President John Mahama accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of using the military to frustrate people of the Volta region and non-Akans from registering.



In a statement on Saturday, 1 August 2020, Mr Mahama said: “This is not the Ghana our forebears toiled for and built!”



“Each and every successive President”, he noted, “left a peaceful, stable and united country”.



However, he observed, “The road President Akufo-Addo is taking our beautiful country through, using the military and party thugs to stop people from exercising their right to register and vote in the upcoming December elections, is dangerous and unacceptable”.



He alleged: ‘There have been many reports and video evidence, like the one in this post, of the President’s deployment and discriminatory use of soldiers to target our brothers and sisters in the Volta Region and wherever there are settlements of Voltarians and non-Akans”.



The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said: “Executive power must not be used to foment ethnic discrimination and abuse as is happening under Nana Akufo-Addo”.



“These calculated acts of ‘dehumanisation, disenfranchising Ghanaians and stripping them of their citizenship’ must end”, he insisted.



He promised: “They will surely never happen under a new NDC administration because we will foster a spirit of peace and unity in our nation”.



As Commander-in-Chief, Mr Mahama pledged, “I will not use our military in such a partisan manner to terrorise our own people, and in matters that are purely civil and dwell in the very heart of our constitutional democracy”.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Ghana has said the exercise has entered its sixth and final phase starting today, Saturday, 1 August 2020.



The exercise ends on Thursday, 6 August 2020.



The election management body has, thus, urged eligible voters who have not yet registered to try and do so.



It said in a statement that it is ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols at the centres.



"The Commission assures members of the public that it will enforce all the safety protocols at all Registration Centres throughout the country," it added.





