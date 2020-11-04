General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Class FM

NDC’s allegations of overprinting of ballot papers misleading – EC

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has debunked allegations by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the electoral management body is overprinting ballot papers in an attempt to rig the upcoming polls.



The NDC alleged that the EC has printed 150,000 ballot papers in excess ahead of the December polls.



The Director of Elections of the NDC, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah told Kofi Oppong Asamoah on Monday, 2 November 2020 on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) that it is “criminal behaviour” for the Electoral Commission of Ghana to have printed 150,000 excess ballot papers contrary to its agreement with the various political parties ahead of the elections.



“It's sad to say this but Jean Mensa and Bossman Asare … will destroy this country; they want to destroy our democracy; this is criminal behaviour”, Mr Afriyie Ankrah added.



But, the EC, in a statement issued on Tuesday, 3 November 2020 say the allegations are “misleading”.

