Source: 3 News

NDC’s Yamoah Ponkor nearly slaps Bantama MP live on Akoma FM

Former MCE for Ejisu, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkor has been picked up by the Asokwa Police Command

Personnel from the Asokwa Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service on Thursday morning stormed Akoma FM studios during a live programme to pick up the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkor, following a scuffle with the Member of Parliament for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye.



The show, which is a battle of ideas stemming from issue-based, results-oriented, facts-and-figure discussion, ended with former Ejisu/Juaben MCE being almost bundled up by three police officers from Asokwa Divisional Command following a call by Okyem Aboagye for his arrest.



According to the police, they had a distress call from their Central Command to rush to the Akoma FM premises to arrest Yamoah Ponkor because he had threatened the MP’s life during a live programme.



The scuffle started after Yamoah Ponkor referred to Okyem Aboagye’s submission as “childish”, then the argument escalated into an exchange of harsh words, which Okyem Aboagye found a threat on his life.



It took the intervention of producers and host of GhanAkoma Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin to separate the two ‘honourable’ from physically attacking each other as the show had to abruptly break for commercials for almost 15 minutes.



The former MCE declined to follow the police to the Police Station for questioning with the excuse of visiting his doctor for treatment.





