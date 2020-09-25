General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

NDC’s Ramadan donates to victims rendered homeless by fire outbreak at Adentan-Frafraha

play videoMr Ramadan has also promised to help the victims rehabilitate

The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Adentan Constituency, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, has gone to the rescue of some residents of Frafraha community who lost their homes in a fire outbreak on Friday.



The incident which occurred on the dawn of Friday, September 25, 2020, saw about 25 kiosks serving as shelters burnt to ashes.



Arriving at the scene a few hours after the fire was put out by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service, Mr Ramdam said, “it appears all the structures have been razed down, it’s very unfortunate so when I was called, I decided that let me see what we can do to help. I mean service to the people is humanitarian.”



He donated some relief items including bags of rice, cartons of sardine, blankets, mosquito nets and hand sanitizers to the victims.



The parliamentary candidate also promised to liaise with the Assembly Member of the area to ensure the victims are properly rehabilitated.



“I am going to arrange with the Assembly Woman so we would see how we are going to help them with rehabilitation, so maybe roofing, roofing sheets and some plywood or something. But certainly, we are going to come back to them again. I am going to liaise with the Assembly Woman for the Nkwantanang Area so that we can help them out. I mean, we are in this together. We are not going to leave them out. Once we’ve put ourselves up to serve the people, if something like this comes up we all have to help with our widow’s mite,” he stated.







The Friday morning fire outbreak left about 50 victims counting their loses as the 25 kiosks serving as their homes were burnt to ashes.



According to victims and eyewitnesses at the scene who spoke to GhanaWeb TV, the fire which started around 4 am in one of the kiosks gathered momentum and spread to other structures after an LPG cylinder in the room exploded.



According to them, it had to take the intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service to put out the fire at which point all the structures had been razed down.



No casualty was however recorded in the incident.









