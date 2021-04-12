NDC's Parliamentary leadership change will not be a vote of confidence matter – Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketia says he has always had confidence in the NDC's Parliamentary leadership which is led by Haruna Iddrisu, the MP for Tamale South.



According to him, if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will reconstitute its leadership in Parliament, then it will not be based on whether or not they have confidence in the leadership.



“I’ve always been confident about my leadership in Parliament, no doubt about that. I’m equally confident in other people who are not in leadership.



“So, the factors that determine whether we should change leadership or maintain leadership are not always about confidence,” he said on Joy News in a report monitored by GhanaWeb on Sunday, April 11.



The NDC scribe explained: “If we [had] won, the President would [have been] compelled to select the majority of his ministers from Parliament. That brings new dynamics. The President may decide to pick some members in the leadership into [...] ministerial positions and so new vacancies are created…if we don’t win, there are instances where key members might have lost their [Parliamentary] seats, so, we take all these into consideration in the review of our leadership…”



The NDC leadership has come under recent public criticism for approving some appointees of the Akufo-Addo administration despite having equal numbers of MPs in a hung Parliament.



This made the General Secretary of the party say that his side will be reconstituting the leadership of the Minority side in Parliament.



“We haven’t done that yet because of the court case [election petition]…we started but we got to a point where we felt that we need[ed] to finish with the court case and we will come back to it. So, it is something that we are going to do,” Asiedu Nketia said in an earlier media interview.



He explained at that time: “when you have a situation where some people think that these people are not permanent, they themselves do not have the confidence to act in the way they should be acting and then other aspirants who want to occupy their position will act in a way that will upstage or undermine them…”