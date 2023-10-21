NDC’s Obuobia Darko-Opoku’s son gets called to the bar same day she earns a Master's degree

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

A proud mother has shared what can be considered one of the most beautiful news that came out from the Call of the Bar on Friday, October 20, 2023.



Obuobia Darko-Opoku, a former parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress for the Weija-Gbawe constituency, shared a post congratulating her son, while also announcing her own graduation from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



Expressing her joy in a post on her Facebook wall, the journalist cum philanthropist detailed how, as a single parent, she struggled to see her son through school, while challenging herself to also achieve more in her academics.



“Today, as I stand on the threshold of a new chapter in my life, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and accomplishment. I look back on the journey that has led me to this moment and cannot help but reflect on the choices and sacrifices that brought me here.



“As a single parent, I made the conscious decision to pause some of my own aspirations to ensure that my children had the best opportunities for their education. It was a choice made with love, one that I would make again without hesitation. When my first child, Nana Amadieh, was on the verge of entering the Ghana school of law, I knew it was time to revisit the dreams I had set aside. With renewed determination, I hit the classroom, embarking on a journey to attain my first master's degree in Public Relations from GIJ. It was not an easy path, but I was resolute in my commitment to do it stronger than ever before,” she wrote.



She also used the opportunity to reflect on her journey and to thank all those who have supported her along the way.



“Today, as I proudly watch Kofi being called to the bar, I find myself graduating with my second master's degree in Branding and Communication from UPSA. This dual celebration is a testament to the power of resilience and the rewards that come from making difficult decisions.



“I want to express my deepest gratitude to God for guiding us on this remarkable journey and bringing us this far. I am not only a proud mother today, but I am also a fulfilled individual who has learned that hard decisions can yield the most beautiful and rewarding results. As I graduate today, I share this moment with all of you who have been a part of my journey. Your support, encouragement, and love have been my driving force.



“This is not just my achievement; it is a celebration of our collective perseverance and determination. Here's to new beginnings and the endless possibilities that lie ahead,” she added.



