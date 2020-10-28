Politics of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

NDC’s Navrongo Central PC promises 1 laptop 1 teacher

The National Democratic Congress’s (NDC’s) Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sampson Tamgombu Chiragia has promised a tablet and a laptop each for teachers in the Navrongo Central Constituency.



According to him, education is a powerful tool which can be used to cause a grave change in the society therefore he will focus on making education better in Navrongo.



To him, with better education, he believes he can transform the fortunes of a number of young people in the constituency.



As part of efforts to better education, he has promised to provide laptops and Tablets for teachers to facilitate teaching and learning.



He also intends to provide incentives for teachers who are posted to remote and deprived areas to encourage them to give out their best.



Sampson Tamgombu Chiragia comes up against the NPP’s Tagoba Abayage who unseated the incumbent Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central in the NPP primaries.



Pollster Ben Ephson has predicted a landslide victory for Sampson Tamgombu Chiragia due to the cracks in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.

