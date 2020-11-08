General News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

NDC’s Mugabe Maase booed after dedicating RTP award to Mahama

play videoMugabe Maase delivering the short speech that will earn him the boos

A decision by popular political radio talk show host, Mugabe Salifu, aka Mugabe Maase, to dedicate his RTP award to John Dramani Mahama went terribly wrong on Saturday night.



Mugabe Maase climbed the stage to say a few words after being adjudged the ‘Radio Talk Show Host of the Year’, but mid-speech his audience began shouting “away…away…away.”



It appears the audience did not like that he said that the award is dedicated to the “second coming” of John Mahama.



Mugabe Maase is a known supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which is led by John Mahama as the presidential candidate in the upcoming elections on December 7.



Despite the booing, Mugabe Maase was able to complete his short speech.



Having been shaken by the unexpected reaction from his audience and colleague radio presenters, Mugabe Maase, walked off the podium of at the Accra International Conference -- perhaps with the lesson that it is not wise to talk politics on every platform.



