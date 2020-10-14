Politics of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

NDC’s Ledzokuku PC ‘runs’ from debate with Okoe Boye

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, MP, Ledzokuku

Last Friday, October 9, the Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ledzokuku Constituency, Benjamin Ayiku Nartey, failed to show up for a debate with his counterpart, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, who is the Member of Parliament for the constituency.



Mr Ayiku Nartey had told the producers of the Community Debate organized by 3FM that he was ready for the show but surprisingly failed to turn up without any explanations.



After several unanswered phone calls placed to him, an executive of the NDC in the constituency later called the producers informing them that “the candidate will not be available for the debate”.



Dr Okoe-Boye, who had come prepared with his documents to support his argument, inferred that his opponent was scared that he was going to be humiliated with the facts, hence his failure to show up.



“When the hand of the Lord is on you, your competition chickens out. I am not surprised at all. We are going to battle with the hand of the Lord itself, and it is dangerous for anybody to come forward. That’s why they chickened out,” the Deputy Minster of Health said



The debate seeks to give constituents a chance to interact and question their aspiring members of parliament before the December elections.



Dr Okoe-Boye said that the Constituency has been given massive facelift under the current administration following the road construction and other projects that have taken place.

