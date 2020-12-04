Regional News of Friday, 4 December 2020

NDC’s Lanchene-Tuubo to help improve education in Wa West

Peter Lanchene-Toobu, NDC PC for the Wa West Constituency

Peter Lanchene-Toobu, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Wa West Constituency, has promised to improve education performance in the Constituency through the provision of Teaching and Learning Materials (TLMs) should he be voted into power on December 7.



He said apart from using some of his personal resources and also lobbying the Ministry of Education for support, he would also use some of his international links to bring some development partners to the Constituency to ensure the availability of TLMs at all stages of learning



Lanchene-Toobu who was speaking during a parliamentary debate organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Wechiau, the District capital, noted that but for education he would not have reached the level he was today.



He said the availability of appropriate TLMs at all levels of education in the Constituency would ensure quality teaching and learning, thereby leading to an improved education performance of their children.



The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Wa West said he would also lobby the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to provide additional education infrastructure to address the infrastructure gap.



He said he would also ensure that electricity was extended to the remaining communities without electricity, noting that teachers would be willing to stay in communities to teach once there was electricity.



Mr Lanchene-Toobu who expressed sadness at the poor road network in the Constituency, said if given the mandate, he would lobby closely with the sector Minister to pay attention to his Constituency.



Additionally, he said the NDC had a policy known as the “Big Push” which seeks to tackle infrastructure with an amount of 10 billion dollars, which he would ensure Wa West also benefited.





He said good road network had a rippling effect on agriculture and that through the “Big Push” roads infrastructure, agriculture which was the mainstay of the people would equally receive a boost.





Lanchene-Toobu therefore appealed to the people to vote massively to return the NDC to power to restore the country to its rightful development path and create prosperity for all without any discrimination.



Madam Patience Sally Kumah, the Regional Director of the NCCE, expressed concern about the inability of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate to honour his invitation to be part of the debate.



She explained that the debate was to afford the candidates the opportunity to sell their message to the people so they could listen to them and make informed choices.



She, however, encouraged the candidates to execute peaceful campaigns to ensure that the elections come to pass peacefully for Ghana to chalk yet another democratic success.



Mr Nurudeen Mumuni, the NCCE Wa West District Director, noted that the Commission had since 2008 been conducting research in every election year dubbed “The Concerns of the Ghanaian Voter”.



He said the findings of the research was usually put into questions for candidates to respond during a debate for the people to get informed about how each candidate and the party would address those concerns when given the mandate.

