NDC's Kwame Asiemoah makes true laptop promise to V/R constituency youth organisers

In a proactive move to enhance data management and youth engagement within the Volta Region, Junior Kwame Asiemoah, the Volta Regional Deputy Youth Organizer, has fulfilled a significant pledge he made during his campaign, preceding the 2023 Regional Youth Wing Conference of the NDC.



Asiemoah committed to supplying laptops to all 18 constituency youth organizers across the Volta Region.



The distribution of laptops is designed to streamline data collection and management processes, crucial for organizing and mobilizing youth support in the lead-up to the 2024 general election, a statement from his office, and copied to GhanaWeb, said.



"By equipping each Constituency Youth Organizer with the necessary technology, the initiative aims to centralize youth-related information and facilitate efficient communication channels within the region," the statement said.



This strategic support, he believes, will contribute positively to the electoral success of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



By empowering grassroots organizers with essential tools, Asiemoah has demonstrated a commitment to harnessing digital resources for effective youth mobilization and political engagement, ultimately reinforcing the party's presence and influence across the Volta Region.



