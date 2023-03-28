NDC 's General Secretary thanks Bole MP for not betraying party

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Fifi Kwetey has thanked the MP for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency Alhaji Yussif Sulemana for not betraying the course of the NDC.



Mr. Kwetey wrote on his whatsapp status on 26th March, 2023 that, “Thank you Hon Yusif Sulemana, MP for Bole-Bamboi for not betraying the cause”.



The MP for Bole-Bamboi Constituency is known to be a loyalist of former President John Dramani Mahama from the onset in 1996 when John Mahama contested the Bole-Bamboi NDC Primaries and subsequently the seat on the ticket of NDC.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm’s morning show the Spokesperson of the Bole MP Mr. Tahiru Iddisah Omega said, “I am happy today to be speaking to the post by the General Secretary of the NDC, Hon Fiifi Kwetey eulogizing and celebrating the Bole-Bamboi MP for his boldness and standing by the party position and voting against President Akuffu-Addos Ministerial nominees he submitted to Parliament on Friday”.



He added that, “You will recall that ,jo after the elections on Friday, many people have come out with several allegations of some MPs compromising themselves and voting in opposition to the party’s stand, in opposition to the former President’s stand, in opposition to the generality of Ghanaians stand”.

“So today if the General Secretary of the party who is privy to certain information that you and I are not privy to in celebrating my MP or your MP Hon. Alhaji Yusif Sulemana for doing the right thing, then I think we need to commend him and reassure him of our support going into the future so that he can keep serving Mother Ghana and the Bole-Bamboi Constituency well”.



"The NDC party has commended highly, the leadership of the Minority caucus in parliament and the MPs who stayed true to the expectations of the party and the Ghanaian people” and promised that “We will stop at nothing to identify them and publicly laud them in due course”.



A statement signed by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey last Saturday said; “Their loyalty and patriotism, would not be forgotten”.



Fifi Kwetey stated that, “Ghanaians would recall that the party issued a directive to the minority caucus in parliament to reject the new ministerial nominees a few weeks ago”.



“This was in alignment with the pervasive view of Ghanaians that this moment of economic crisis and financial haircuts, calls for the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government to show, by example, that it is willing to reduce its expenditure by downsizing its government among other things”



“We note, however, that some MPs on the side of the NDC minority, for reasons known to themselves, elected to place their parochial interest ahead of the interest of Ghanaian".



"The NDC on behalf of Ghanaians, condemns this conduct in no uncertain terms, as, it not only betrays the expressed will of the party, but the desire of the Ghanaian people and constitutes a massive stab in the back of the good people of Ghana”.



The NDC General Secretary described the MP’s who voted for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees last Friday contrary to an express warning by the leadership of the biggest opposition party against doing so, as “backstabbers” and traitors.