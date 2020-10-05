Politics of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Edem Kudzi, Contributor

NDC's General Secretary endorses John Peter Amewu for Hohoe MP

The General Secretary of the opposition party NDC, Asiedu Nketia (General Mosquisto), has at two separate occasions over the weekend in the Hohoe Constituency made recommendatory remarks about the Energy Minister based on his developmental works within the constituency.



John Peter Amewu’s bid for the Hohoe seat this year has introduced strong competition and challenged the NDC’s assertion and posture that it is an entitlement to represent Hohoe in parliament, in-fact one would assume the NDC is sensing defeat looking at Amewu’s human and infrastructural development.



General mosquito’s first mention was on Saturday 3rd October during his party’s community engagement at Wli, the second mention was on Sunday 4th October at Hohoe-zongo during a 40 days funeral ceremony(du’aa’) in the zongo community where both Gen. mosquito and Amewu met at the event.



Hon Asiedu talked also about the new secondary school Hon. Amewu has lobbied to be constructed for the people of Wli as one of the good developmental works that has come to his notice.



Hon Asiedu Nketia spoke about how Amewu is his very good friend and a good person, he also mentioned how he wished Amewu belonged to the NDC.



He said, “Amewu is my good friend and a good person so please pray for him and give him support.”



This according to the people present at the two different occasions, is a direct endorsement of Amewu by the general secretary of the opposition party, but the good people of Hohoe would have the final say come 7th December.



Amewu speaking at the ceremony assured Asiedu Nketia that the NDC would loose the Hohoe seat the December election because the good people of Hohoe have decided to vote for development.

