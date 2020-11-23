Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

NDC’s Free Primary Healthcare to be funded by Ghana’s oil revenue – Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has revealed how his party intends to fund its free primary healthcare policy mentioned in their manifesto.



The policy, pegged at GHC1.4 billion annually will be funded from the country's oil revenue.



John Dramani Mahama while addressing NDC supporters at Agogo on Friday as part of his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region indicated that “The implementation of the Free Primary Healthcare plan will cost government GHS1.4 billion annually and it will be funded through Ghana's oil revenue".



He explained that the Free Primary Healthcare plan is to give Ghanaians access to quality healthcare in District Hospitals, Polyclinics, Health Centres, and Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compounds.



John Dramani Mahama also noted that the National Health Insurance bars Ghanaians from enjoying some services while seeking medical care, therefore, the NDC’s policy on healthcare is to complement the existing one.



"The Free Primary Health Care plan will deliver preventive health, health promotion interventions, and curative care, and will seek to provide quality healthcare for all Ghanaians at no cost to the individual," he added.



He, therefore, urged all to cast their vote in the favour of the NDC on December 7.

