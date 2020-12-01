General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

NDC’s ‘Fa Ninyinaa’ policy is a scam – NAPO

The Minister for Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh says the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) can never provide free education to students at the tertiary level.



According to him, the NDC is a party that lacks credibility and coupled with the fact that they cannot manage an economy, “then, this promise of free education at the tertiary level is a scam”.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged to absorb the fees of all fresh entrants into the various tertiary institutions from the 2020/2021 academic year.



The policy, dubbed “FA NINYINAA” will be an addition to the party’s “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to continuing students in tertiary institutions across the country.



Reacting to this in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, the Minister said;

Ex-President Mahama is lying. He cannot achieve this by 2021. It is a lie”.



To him, this is a ploy being used by the former President to gain voter support. “But his track record proves that he can’t do this because he lacks positive credibility”.



The Minsiter advised Ghanaians to disregard the NDC as they will put the country back under bondage.



“Kwame Nkrumah toiled to free Ghana from colonial oppression and the former President went back to tell the whites that we can’t live without them so they should come and Lord over us again. Why should we believe such a person?” he asked.



The ruling governemt prior to winning the Presidential race in 2016 promised to introduce the free SHS policy and this saw the ruling party then, NDC claiming it was impossible to do so.



Now, almost four (4) years down the line, the NPP has accomplished a lot and even implemented the free SHS policy.



The NDC now in opposition has also promised free tertiary education to Ghanaian students and is receiving the same reaction they gave the NPP when they promised the free SHS policy.

