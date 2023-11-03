NDC’s FEC revokes suspension of C/R Women’s organiser

Politics of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the revocation of the suspension of the Central Regional Women’s Organiser for the party, Madam Faustina Lartey.



The FEC revoked the suspension in a response to a petition by the Central Region’s NDC Women’s organiser, alleging that she had been suspended for 6 months by the Regional Executive Committee.



A letter dated Wednesday, 1 November 2023, signed by the Acting General Secretary of the party, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah addressed to the Regional Chairman, noted: “At its meeting on 31 October 2023, FEC deliberated on the matter and concluded that the procedure for the suspension of the Central Region Women’s organiser is alien to the Party’s Constitution.



“Accordingly, FEC has revoked the said unlawful suspension.”



It also urged the Regional Executive Committee to follow the proper laid down procedure if it believes there is a merit for any complaint against the Women’s Orginiser.