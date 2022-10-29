NDC's Chief Biney 'squares off' with Deputy Chief of Staff over alleged police infiltration in demo

General News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

The Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hamilton Nixon Biney, a.k.a Chief Biney, clashed with the Deputy Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman, during a demonstration against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The clash happened when the Deputy Chief of Staff, who was meeting the demonstrators to receive their petition on behalf of the vice president, heard Chief Biney alleging that the demonstration had been infiltrated by a personnel of the Ghana Police Service.



The NDC’s deputy national organizer said that after reporting the officer who had infiltrated their demonstration, the police protected him rather than arresting him.



Adumua-Bossman responded to the allegation by saying that Chief Biney’s accusation of the police was unfair.



“These officers have been here trying to protect life and property and also to ensure that this thing moves on as smoothly as possible. So, to accuse them of something they may not even be aware of is a bit unfair,” he said.



But this did not sit well with Chief Biney who retorted, “Don’t say I am accusing them unfairly, you were not there… The person infiltrated, the media has a video. He is a police officer”.



“I reported him. What the police were to do was to arrest him. If the police tells me that if somebody infiltrates it will create a problem and I, as a citizen, I’m able to identify somebody and I report to you and you shepherd him away. What do you want me to do?” he questioned.



Adumua-Bossman, however, maintained that the police were doing their work the best way, they see it.



He intimated that the NDC’s deputy national organizer’s accusations were baseless and unnecessary. He then went on to receive that petition and thanked the demonstrators.



Chief Biney and his cohorts were protesting Dr. Bawumia’s handling of the country's economy.



The protest started at Kawukudi Park, through 37 to the Lands Commission junction, and turned right to the DVLA, where the demonstrators presented a petition to the Office of the Vice President.



