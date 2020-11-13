General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC's Atubiga roasted for 'stupid' comment on Rawlings' death

Stephen Atubiga is a member of the National Democratic Congress

Stephen Atubiga, a member of the National Democratic Congress has landed himself in trouble following a ‘stupid and pathetic” comment about the death of the founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings.



The family of the late ex-president on Thursday visited President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to officially inform him about the departure of their beloved Rawlings.



But Atubiga in a Facebook post on Friday, November 12, 2020 said that due protocol was not followed by Rawlings’ family.



According to him, the family should have first informed the NDC as the late president is their founder. The party will then send a delegation to the President to notify him of the death of their party founder.



This logic being postulated by Atubiga sought to say that Rawlings is an ‘NDC property’ and not a state property contrary to assertions by Nana Akufo-Addo that in a situation like this, the nation must be given precedence over everything including the family of the late president.



Atubiga’s reasoning has been questioned by some social media users who are berating him.



“Stupidity is a gift from God, except that some people overly abuse it! Stephen Atubiga, this is so so low! Very pathetic to say the least!”, a comment on his post reads.



The former President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday after a brief illness.



President Akufo-Addo has announced a seven-day mourning period for the late president and also instructed all national flags to fly at half-mast.



Read the posts below





















Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.