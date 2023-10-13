NDC's Ashanti Regional Chairman lauds NDC executives on the just ended voter registration exercise

Regional News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Ashanti Regional chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Augustus Andrew Nana Kwasi has commended the executives and members of the party within the region for their outstanding contribution during the recent voter registration exercise.



According to him, the role played by every individual within the party was highly appreciated.



Expressing joy over the success of the program, the regional chairman said he was very confident of the party's victory in the 2024 election, judging from the hard work and unity for purpose exhibited by the members from the grassroots to the top.



"On behalf of our flagbearer His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the national executives, the Ashanti regional executives, and myself, we thank all members from the top to the grassroots. I was overwhelmed by the output every individual put up during the exercise. From polling station executives, coordinators, constituency executives, regional executives, and all party members, I must say I'm most grateful.



"Their individual roles in selfless posture is a sign of hope that victory 2024 for the NDC party is fully assured", he said.



Speaking in an exclusive interview, Nana Kwasi who expressed satisfaction with the just-ended voter registration exercise, urged his party members to remain focused and united.



According to him, the only means through which the party can win power massively is by getting united.



"With unity for a purpose, we can defeat all odds and win power. This is why I always entreat members within the region to get united and contribute their quota to the victory 2024 agenda", he said.



Andrew Nana Kwasi who remains focused on his duty as regional chairman, further urged party members not to be swayed by any propaganda or diversionary tactics from the other side.



The Electoral Commission's registration of new entrants for the Voter's ID card acquisition exercise which started from September 12 to October 2, 2023, had the Ashanti Region recording the highest number of registrants.