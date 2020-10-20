Regional News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

NDC’s Agona West PC issue treated as criminal, no one will be spared – Minister

Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, says no one will be given preferential treatment in the case involving the Agona West NDC Parliamentary Candidate and the Gender Minister.



Police have arrested 4 heavily armed suspected men, Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea, and Dauda Fatua hired to kill the Gender Minister.



The four according to the Police were preparing to assassinate the minister who is also Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Mamle Morrison.



Also, the Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West is also in Police custody assisting in the investigation and has since been charged with preparation to commit crime to wit murder and abetment to commit crime to wit murder.



Speaking on the issue with Accra-based Joy FM, the Regional Minister said “the issue is a criminal issue and it will be treated as such. You know the law is no respecter of any individual. Once you find yourself in breach of the law, the long arms of the law will get you. So it’s part of their processes, it’s part of their procedures to be able to put the pieces together and so any person who in whichever way is connected to this matter, it doesn’t matter if you’re the Parliamentary Candidate or Member of Parliament, once they suspect or you could be helpful in their investigation you’ll be invited.”



He said since it’s on record that the NDC Parliamentary Candidate issued the cheques, there is the need for him to be invited by the Police but indicated that he could not readily tell the reason for issuing the cheques because the Police says they are still investigating.





