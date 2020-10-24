Politics of Saturday, 24 October 2020

NDC’s Agona West PC charged over alleged plot to murder Gender Minister

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah

The Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Agona West Constituency, Paul Ofori Amoah, has been charged for his alleged role in the attempt to assassinate the incumbent Member of Parliament, Cynthia Mamle Morrison.



He has been charged with “aiding and abetting of activities of political party vigilante group contrary to regulation 4 of ACT 999(2019)”.



“For that you on 17/10/2020 about 10:30pm at Elohim hotel in Swedru in the Central Region and within the jurisdiction of this court, you did aid and abet by procuring and soliciting the activities of vigilante group by recruiting suspects Isaac Addai and three others to come and engage in vigilantism at Agona West Constituency and hatched a plan to murder Hon Cynthia Mamle Morrison the Member if Parliament for Agona West Constituency,” the charges indicated.



He was arrested last week to assist in investigations over his role in the alleged plot to assassinate Madam Morrison, who is also the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Paul Ofori Amoah is said to have admitted issuing the two cheques found with the suspects, who intended to carry out the alleged assassination.



But for the timely intervention of the police, Madam Mamle Morrison would have been attacked by these suspects, an intelligence disclosed.



Reports indicate that upon a tip-off, the police quickly mounted a counter strategy and got the suspects arrested last weekend in Agona in the Central Region.





