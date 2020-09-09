General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

NDC’s 2020 manifesto is the ‘will of the people’ – Ato Forson

play videoCassiel Ato Forson is also NDC MP for Ejumako Enyan Essiam

Spokesperson on Finance and Economy for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign team, Cassiel Ato Forson, has said the NDC is confident of winning of the next election because its manifesto policies are people-centred.



Mr Forson told GhanaWeb on the sidelines of the launch of the policy document on Monday, September 7, 2020, that a significant feature of the manifesto is that it reflects the views of the ordinary Ghanaian.



“We have been able to come out with a people-centred manifesto, a manifesto that incorporates the view of the people on what exactly the people want.



“Oftentimes we in policymaking make a mistake. The mistake we make is we sit in the comfort of our offices, come out with policies and strategies that we believe will solve the problems of the people. But that is not the way to solve the problem of the people,” he said.



According to him, the NDC was actively on the ground to seek the views and aspirations of the Ghanaian before drawing up the many polices.



Ambitious policies in the manifesto include a promise to make primary health free and create at least one million jobs within four years.



“The way to solve the problem of the people is to interact with the people themselves and for them to tell you what exactly they want done,” Mr Forson, who is also MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region,” said.



The NDC 2020 manifesto was put together by a 21-member team and covers six key areas: fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance and corruption, and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.









