NDC running into a credibility problem - Dr. Kunbuor tells party executives

Politics of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

A former Minister of Defence/Interior under the Mills administration, Dr. Benjamin Kunbuor, has questioned his party for petitioning the Supreme Court over the declared results of the 2020 elections when the party presented no evidence to prove its case.



In an interview granted on JoyNews' PM Express, the stalwart of the opposition party has questioned the rationale behind the petition when the party had no concrete facts to do same.



In the interview, the astute lawyer and former Attorney General asked the leadership of the NDC to at least provide the party's rank and file the collated figures it had in the 2020 polls.



Dr. Kunbuor wondered how the party could make noise about having won the 2020 elections but went to the Supreme Court without proof.



" . . The question that they're asking, as a Lawyer I understand the legal strategy that the Lawyers employed in that particular petition . . . but for the ordinary party member, that you said we had won the elections through the figures and collation that the party had done, why is it that these figures did not find their way to the court? That is the fundamental question," he said.



According to him, the party is running into a credibility problem here.



" . . There is only one way to answer this question . . . come out and put it in the public domain, this is what we collated, this was the outcome, this is the margin by which we won. That has not been forthcoming."



The member of the Council of Elders of the party also posited that it is about time the leadership of the party accounted for their stewardship to the masses.



He has charged the party’s 2020 flagbearer to call to order sycophants rigorously campaigning for his return as presidential candidate for the third time.



Dr Benjamin Kunbuor says such crusaders will not only create enemies for John Mahama but have the potential to destroy the NDC’s reorganisation drive aimed at annexing power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.



He described as childish and premature the conversations ongoing within the party for a possible return of the former President to lead the party into the 2024 Election.



In his view, until the horse is fed well and strengthened, the jockey cannot ride on it to achieve any laurels. He urged his colleague cadres to stand united and help the party to rise again.



Over the weekend, there were two parallel NDC meetings but with one agenda.



While the party leadership held a retreat in Ho which was attended by Mr Mahama, other leading members including Dr Kunbuor also organised a forum at Tema to save the opposition party from what they described as a crisis.



Many observers have since attributed the development to some alleged division in the NDC party.