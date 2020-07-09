Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

NDC royal ladies advise running mate not to be distracted

The group advised the party’s presidential running mate to remain focused

The Royal Ladies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a women’s group affiliated to the NDC, has advised the party’s Presidential Running Mate to remain focused and not to be distracted by criticism about her candidature.



Madam Charity John Mahama, Secretary of Royal Ladies of NDC, who gave the advice at a press conference in Tamale on Thursday, said: “We humbly advise Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to keep her eyes on the goal and turn deaf ears to criticism and support former President John Mahama and the entire party to win the December elections.”



She added, “We know your traits, credibility, and your capabilities and we know you will not let us down.”



The press conference was organised by the Royal Ladies of NDC to congratulate Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her nomination and endorsement as the running mate to the Flagbearer of the NDC for this year’s Presidential elections.



Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and former Minister of Education, was on Monday endorsed by the leadership of the NDC as running mate to the party’s Flagbearer.



Madam Mahama said, “Indeed, the nomination of Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a good omen for the NDC, an indication of our forward match to victory come, December 2020.”



She said, “For us as women, we see the nomination of Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a victory for all women and everyone in Ghana, who has shared interest in women’s empowerment and support women’s participation in the governance of this country.”



She added that “There is no argument whatsoever that the NDC party strongly believes in the capabilities of Ghanaian women and the principles of inclusive governance at all levels.”



Madam Mahama commended former President John Mahama, and all others, who contributed to making Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s running mate saying “Indeed, you have made women in Ghana proud. The women in Ghana will reciprocate this gesture by giving you a resounding victory, come December 2020.”



She expressed the commitment of members of the Royal Ladies of NDC to mobilizing women, both young and old, their husbands, brothers, sons, and friends, to take part in all the electoral processes that would bring the NDC back to power in December.”





