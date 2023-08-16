NDC rolls out good governance cards to raise funds

Politics of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The leadership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has introduced special donation cards known as Good Governance Cards in an effort to raise money for the party in a sustainable way.



In a letter addressed to all Regional Chairmen of the party, signed by its Director of Administration, Emmanuel Zumakpeh, on Tuesday, 15 August 2023, the party revealed this new system is an overhaul of the old one, with two new cards being introduced to widen the net and rope in more funds.



They are the Standard and Loyalty Cards.



According to the leadership of the party, the cards have features: they are self-registering with mobile money and bank payment options as well as handled by a digital platform manager.



Also, a softcopy of the card is dispensed instantly upon completion of payment while the hardcopy is printed and sent to the applicant.



The cards, the party noted further, are under the following classifications: “Prestige, Platinum, Gold, Silver Bronze, Standard, and Loyalty.”



“Owners of the existing cards will be rolled over to the new ones with the appropriate modifications,” the letter added.







