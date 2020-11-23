Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC robbing Rawlings of a befitting burial – NDP

Secretary General of the NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong

The National Democratic Party, which Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings leads as the flagbearer, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress of attempting to politicise the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



According to the leadership of NDP, the NDC has only given Ghanaians an indication of how they want to take advantage of their founder’s death.



They claim the NDC’s actions over the past weeks are only attempts to rob the late former president of a befitting state burial.



Speaking at a press conference held to discuss the party’s plans following Rawlings’ death, Secretary General of the NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, noted, “What they do not know and perhaps have deliberately overlooked is the fact that they are robbing the late president of a befitting send off or maybe that is what they want.”



Adding that “They desperately want to reduce his send off from a befitting state burial to a party funeral so they can benefit politically.”



Meanwhile, the party also announced that their flagbearer, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, wife of the late former president, has not withdrawn from the presidential as reported earlier today.



Shortly after the death of Jerry John Rawlings, leadership of the NDC organized a vigil to honour the legacy of their founder.



The party has also announced a probity and accountability march slated for November 26 to highlight.



However, the NDC accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of attempting to hijack the funeral arrangement of their founder.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.