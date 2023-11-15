NDC risks losing Odododiodio seat if primaries issues are unresolved - Ade Coker

Politics of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joseph Ade Coker, the former Greater Accra Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed concern that the party is at risk of losing the Odododiodio parliamentary seat if issues arising from the disrupted primaries are not adequately addressed.



The NDC halted all processes related to the parliamentary primaries in the Odododiodio Constituency after a violent incident occurred during the vetting of aspirants at the Greater Accra Regional office.



The party's Functional Executive Committee (FEC) has referred the matter to a special committee for investigation.



Ade Coker, speaking on the Face to Face show on Citi TV, emphasized the critical importance of addressing the issue appropriately to safeguard the party's standing in the 2024 general elections.



He cautioned, "If they don't handle it well, we will lose that seat, and people must be up and doing because people who have gone to contest in that constituency don't deserve to be there because that is not their constituency."



Ade Coker further highlighted specific concerns, stating, "There is a former NPP person who has been brought in, and he is contesting contrary to the party's constitution, demanding that he should have served the party within a timeframe before contesting.



"Unfortunately, there is another person who is a former MP for Amasaman who should have gone to Amasaman to ensure that they win the seat again, yet he is contesting at Odododiodio."



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE



