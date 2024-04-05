NDC requests emergency IPAC meeting to address missing voter registration kits

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has requested the Electoral Commission to urgently convene an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to address missing voter registration kits and other relevant issues.



The call comes after EC failed to hold the IPAC meeting on March 27, 2024, per it calendar activities for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections slated on December 7.



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, conveyed the party’s deep-seated concerns in a formal letter to the Electoral Commission.



Stressing on the shortage of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) and the mysterious disappearance of crucial components from Biometric Verification Registration kits, including five laptops, the NDC underscored the potential jeopardy these issues pose to the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.



“The attention of the NDC has been drawn to the following unfortunate occurrences at the Commission:



“Shortage of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) Missing of one component of Biometric Verification Registration kits (5 laptops)Leadership, members, supporters and sympathizers of the NDC are worried about the situation and believe that these unfortunate incidents pose a serious threat to free, fair and transparent elections in the upcoming 2024 general elections” the letter said. The letter added “In light of these critical developments, we urgently request the convening of an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting,” Kwetey emphasized.



“The integrity of our electoral process is non-negotiable. We must act decisively to safeguard the democratic principles upon which our nation stands,” Fiifi Kwetey asserted.



Meanwhile,the Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted claims of the theft of seven Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) from its stores, clarifying that no such incident occurred.



Addressing the media at a press conference in Accra in March , Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, emphasized that no BVDs were reported stolen.



However, he acknowledged the discovery of the theft of five laptops from the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) Kits during a routine servicing exercise.



Mr. Tettey elaborated on the distinction between the BVR Kits and the Commission’s Registration Data Systems, stating that the former are standalone units comprising a laptop, camera, scanner, and printer.



He asserted that these kits operate independently and are incapable of manipulating election outcomes, contrary to suggestions.



While acknowledging the significance of the BVR Kits in the voter registration process, Mr. Tettey stressed that they require specific activation to function effectively.



Furthermore, Mr. Tettey reaffirmed the integrity of the EC’s systems and the electoral process, assuring the public that safeguards are in place to maintain the credibility of elections conducted by the Commission.



