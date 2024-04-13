NDC reinstates suspended Northern Region Vice Chairman

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reinstated its Northern Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Hamid Gbewaa, with immediate effect.



The NDC suspended the Northern Regional Vice Chairman for assaulting the Northern Regional Treasurer of the party, Hajia Shamima Yakubu.



A statement signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, indicated that the party took that decision after the Northern Regional Vice Chairman showed extreme remorse.



He further stated that a reconciliation process was organized for both parties, where the Northern Regional Vice Chairman rendered an apology to the Northern Regional Treasurer.



“A clear desire by the Treasurer to have the complaint withdrawn and for harmony

to be restored. However, this revocation of suspension is predicated on the condition of an official apology from our Regional Vice-Chairman”.



He, however, cautioned the Vice Chairman on his future conduct, adding that any assault on anyone is unacceptable.



“The Vice Chairman is advised to be circumspect in his actions and is also cautioned to be of good behaviour in the future. This does not in any way set a precedent for any future matters of this nature and each case will be dealt with fully on its merit”.



In January, 2024, the Northern Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Hamid Gbewaa, was arrested and later granted bail in connection with the assault on the Northern Regional Treasurer after NDC supporters protested against the party.



The party supporters stormed the regional and constituency offices of the party offices and locked them up.