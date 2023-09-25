NDC reacts to Alan Kyeramaten’s resignation

Politics of Monday, 25 September 2023

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has reacted to the decision of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen to leave his party and contest in the 2024 elections as an independent candidate.



In a post shared on X, on Monday, September 25, 2023, Sammy Gyamfi said that even though he empathises with Alan, he (Alan) contributed to the hardships Ghanaians are facing today and he cannot exonerate himself.



He added that Alan like the NPP has nothing new to offer Ghanaians and should be rejected.



“The point has to be made forcefully, that Alan is not a viable alternative to the failed incumbent NPP government as a cabinet minister responsible for Trade and Industry and a member of the Economic Management team from 2017-2023, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen actively participated in the destruction of the economy into the mess it is today.



“Under his watch, the Komenda Sugar Factory was abandoned to rot for almost six (6) years. Growth of the manufacturing sector declined significantly and businesses were suffocated by the bad policies of his Ministry and government leading to several job losses,” parts of the post reads.



He added that Alan only resigned from the NPP because of the massive loss he suffered at the party’s special delegates conferences.



“Would Alan have resigned from the NPP if he had been treated fairly by the NPP in their ongoing Presidential primaries?



“Clearly, it is the pain of rejection by the super delegates of the NPP and the intimidation and harassment of his supporters which is fueling Alan’s latest decision and not any superior passion to help heal the partisan divisions in the country. But it is too late for Alan to jump ship now. Alan is not and cannot be the solution to the very mess he participated in creating!” he added.



About Alan’s resignation from the NPP and running as an independent candidate in the 2024 election:



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, on Monday, September 25, 2023, Alan Kyeremateng, announced his decision to leave the NPP and also contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, “behind the curtain power brokers” and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



Alan added that his presidential ambition would be run by a movement led by the youth.



“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto. The brand motto of the MOVEMENT is “Ghana Will Rise Again,” which symbolizes hope for the future of Ghana.



“The new Movement will be led and powered by the youth of Ghana. Out of the over 17 million registered voters in the 2020 general election, the youth aged 18-35, years constituted over 9.4 million voters representing 55% of the total voters,” he said.



Read Sammy Gyamfi’s post below:



*On the matter of Alan Kyeremanteng’s resignation from the failed NPP;*



1. It is an indisputable fact, that Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng has not been treated fairly by his party, the NPP.



2. The NPP under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has never been truly democratic.



There is no way Alan could have gotten a modicum of fairness or justice in the ongoing presidential primaries of the NPP under the leadership of the despotic tyrant, Akufo-Addo who is hellbent on installing his puppet as his successor and continues to oppress persons who disagree with him. Former NPP National Chairman, Paul Afoko and former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong come to mind readily.



3. I understand Alan’s pain and do empathize with him. He and his supporters have continuously been victims of intimidation, unprovoked harassment and violence. His resignation from the NPP is therefore understandable.



4.The basis of his resignation from the NPP is the more reason why no democratic or peace-loving Ghanaian must join or vote for the NPP.



5.*However, the point has to be made forcefully, that Alan is not a viable alternative to the failed incumbent NPP government.*



As a Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry and a member of the Economic Management team from 2017-2023, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng actively participated in the destruction of the economy into the mess it is today.



Under his watch, the Komenda Sugar Factory was abandoned to rot for almost six (6) years. Growth of the manufacturing sector declined significantly and businesses were suffocated by the bad policies of his Ministry and government leading to several job losses.



5. Would Alan have resigned from the NPP if he had been treated fairly by the NPP in their ongoing Presidential primaries?



Clearly, it is the pain of rejection by the super delegates of the NPP and the intimidation and harassment of his supporters which is fueling Alan’s latest decision and not any superior passion to help heal the partisan divisions in the country. But it is too late for Alan to jump ship now.



*ALAN IS NOT AND CANNOT BE THE SOLUTION TO THE VERY MESS HE PARTICIPATED IN CREATING!*



ALAN = BAWUMIA = NPP

THE VALUE IS THE SAME!



SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

National Communications Officer, NDC





