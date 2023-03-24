NDC race: Mahama takes campaign to Western Region

Politics of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Aspiring flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, begins a three-day campaign tour of the Western Region today, Friday, 24 March 2023.



He will be interacting with branch and constituency executives from all 17 constituencies of the region to sell his message of growing the party and its structures beyond its present state, mobilizing resources to help canvass aggressively for votes to win the 2024 elections and about his agenda to build Ghana we want together.



Mr Mahama is entering the Western Region from Ashanti where he visited and interacted with executives from 20 out of the 47 constituencies in the region.



The John Mahama Campaign was launched at the University of Health and Allied Sciences near Ho, after which the aspiring candidate proceeded to tour the Volta, Bono East, Ahafo and Bono Regions.



Friday’s tour according to is spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, will start from Daboase in the Wassa East Constituency through Shama and Mpohor ending the day in Kwesimintsim.