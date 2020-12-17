NDC protesters clash with police at EC Headquarters

General News of Thursday, 17 December 2020
Source: 3 News
Persons believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have clashed with police at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) following a protest by the former.
Sympathizers of the NDC have since the declaration of the results for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections been staging a series of demonstrations in protest of what they describe a “stolen verdict” for President Akufo-Addo.
The latest of such demonstrations saw hundreds of party supporters clad in red and black attires, wielding sticks and placards heading to the Electoral Commission in Accra.
A video sighted by 3news.com shows the police using waters cannons to disperse the crowd which seemed resistant.
