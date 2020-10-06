Regional News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

NDC promises to halt sale of fertilizer to cocoa farmers

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to halt the sale of fertilizers to cocoa farmers.



He said if the NDC is voted into power come December 7, 2020, his administration would revert to the free fertilizer programme for cocoa farmers they started years back.



Mr. Mahama said this at Kwahu in the Aowin constituency when he addressed the chiefs, elders, and residents at a durbar as part of his four-day campaign tour to the Western North Region.



The former President who was met by a large crowd amidst cheers, shouting, and dancing, explained that in 2016 when they gave out fertilizers free of charge to farmers for application on their farms, 967,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans were exported.



He said because the current government decided to offer the fertilizer for sale, farmers could not afford, hence the country was able to export only 700,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans this year.



He indicated that NDC is prepared to introduce more policies that would increase cocoa yield to help earn more income for the country.



Touching on the high unemployment rate in the country, the NDC flagbearer said he would create one million jobs for the youth through small scale mining operations.



According to him, a 'Gold Board Committee' would be established in each District or Municipal to register the youth who may be interested in mining activities.



Mr Mahama emphasized that to ensure that these individuals adhered strictly to the safety measures in mining and also reclaim the lands after use, experts from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa would be engaged to educate them constantly.



He expressed his gratitude to the chiefs, elders, and the citizens of Aowin constituency for their warm reception and appealed to them to vote massively for him and the Parliamentary candidate, Mr. Oscar Ofori Larbi in the December 7 polls for victory.



The chief of Kwahu, Nana Tano Kabaah II, called on the former President to ensure that his community receive their fair share of all the developmental policies he would implement if he wins the December polls.

