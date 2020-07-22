Politics of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

NDC promises free tertiary education in next administration

play videoFormer President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama addressing a group of students

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hinted that its next government will make tertiary education free.

This was disclosed by the party’s communications member in the Ashanti Region, Onasis Rosely Kobby.



Speaking on Hello FM, he said the next John Dramani Mahama administration will ensure that students do not pay fees at university level.

Onasis Rosely Kobby said this while sending his goodwill message to this year’s batch of WASSCE students and hinted that the free tertiary education promise will be in the NDC's upcoming manifesto.



“I want to use this opportunity to encourage all the WASSCE candidate, I send God’s blessings upon them,” he said.



“They need to pass so they can vote for John Mahama in order for them to attend university for free, as Mahama has promised.”



Asked by the host if the NDC has promised to make tertiary education free, he replied: “Don’t worry, our manifesto will be out.”



It will be recalled that last year, John Dramani Mahama promised to make Technical and Vocational Training free of charge just as Senior High School is free across the country.



It is, however, unknown if the NDC will make free tertiary education a campaign promise when it reveals its manifesto.



Watch the video of Onasis Rosely Kobby's interview below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.