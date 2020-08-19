General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

NDC procured 30 Sprinter buses as ambulances without equipment – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahmud Bawumia has accused the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government of procuring only 30 Sprinter buses as ambulances during its tenure lead by John Dramani Mahama, which did not have the required equipment to serve their purpose.



He made the claim while speaking at a Townhall Meeting and Results Fair on Tuesday, August 18, jointly organised by the ministries of monitoring and evaluation as well as information.



While espousing the New Patriotic Party’s procurement of 307 ambulances which were distributed to all constituencies across the country, the Vice President said the current government’s records in improving the health sector are unmatched.



“Attempts by the previous government to buy ambulances resulted in the procurement of 30 Sprinter buses,” Bawumia said. “There is no constituency in the country currently without a functioning ambulance.”



He also mentioned how the controversial medical drone has helped in healthcare delivery and saving lives that would have been lost.



According to him, since its inception, the medical drone has been used to convey medical equipment to various health centers across the country including 2900 COVID-19 blood samples.





