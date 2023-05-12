NDC primaries' injunction: Many believe talk that Duffuor is a sellout - Apaak jabs

Politics of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Builsa South Constituency Dr. Clement Apaak has descended on flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor describing him as a sellout seeking to destroy the party.



According to him, the delegates of the NDC are angry following the decision by Dr. Kwabena Duffour to drag the party to court ahead of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary over some discrepancies in the register



Reacting to this, the lawmaker said the former Finance Minister is engaging in a frivolous matter and does not mean well for the NDC if critical analysis is given to his conduct.



In his view, the delegates are angry and have threatened to punish the aspirant over attempts to injunct the exercise when everything appears to be set.



He said this act by Dr. Duffuor will bring nothing but humiliation on the day of the elections.



“NDC delegates are livid & will punish Dr. Duffuor severely for what they see as an affront to the party and its forward march. Many say his move to injunct the vote the on 13th confirms that he is a sellout. This frivolous move will only accentuate the expected humiliating defeat,” he tweeted.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, one of the aspiring presidential candidates in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries has dragged the party to court praying the court to injunct the process.



He is asking the court to declare the register to be used for the election as incomplete and inaccurate.



He also wants the court to direct the party to prepare and deliver a complete and accurate Photo Album Register to the Plaintiff and other Presidential aspirants at least five weeks ahead of the elections to enable the aspirants to examine the register before the polls.



Dr. Duffuor wants the court to place an injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, and 5th Defendants from conducting the internal Presidential elections of the

National Democratic Congress on 13h May 2023 pending compliance with the reliefs.