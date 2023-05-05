NDC primaries: Tension brewing in Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency

Politics of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Tension is brewing among National Democratic Congress(NDC) delegates in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency of the Central Region resulting in the vandalizing of some campaign vehicles.



This comes after the National Organizer of the party, Joseph Yamin allegedly campaigned for one of the aspiring Parliamentary candidates, Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse, an action that angered supporters of the other candidate, Felix Ofosu Kwakye who is a former Deputy Minister for Communications.



Mr. Yamin is alleged to have met delegates at Moree during which he reported to have told them that ex-President John Mahama who’s the party’s presumptive Flagbearer for 2024 does not support the candidature of Mr. Ofosu Kwakye, hence they should vote for Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse.



This is said to have angered supporters of Mr Ofosu Kwakye who left the meeting and directed their anger at the campaign vehicles of Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse and began to vandalize the vehicles.



The delegates want ex-President Mahama to confirm or deny if he sent Joseph Yamin to campaign for a candidate.



They have warned Joseph Yamin and any other National Executives of the party to stay away from campaigning for any candidate in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency.



The delegates also warned the Constituency Chairman, Vincent Koomson not to throw his weight behind any candidate.



Meanwhile, Joseph Yamin has vehemently denied being in the constituency to campaign for any candidate.



According to him, the last time he visited the Central Region was a month ago when he went there to partake in the vetting of the aspirants.



The case has been reported to the Moree Police Station for investigation.



Watch the video below:



