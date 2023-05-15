NDC primaries: Remain calm on Ketu North situation - Volta NDC

Regional News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has called on the media, party members and the general public to remain calm following results from the Ketu North constituency in the May 13 election.



At the end of polls, aspirant Edem Agbana garnered 360 votes and John Adanu got 359. Electoral Commission (EC) officials recounted the ballot twice and it was discovered that a ballot paper in favour of Edem was not stamped, making the two aspirants scoring 359 votes each.



The EC, however, did not announce any of the two aspirants a winner but negotiated for a run-off.



In a press statement dated Monday, 15 May and signed by the regional Secretary of the party, James Gunu said the party is aware of the situation and what is needed most is unity and peaceful cohesion in the constituency.



He also cautioned individuals who may fuel political mayhem to immediately desist.



Below is the full statement



Call for calm and media sobriety on Ketu North parliamentary primaries



The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress hereby calls on its members, the media and the general public to remain calm and exercise utmost circumspection on matters relating to the Ketu North NDC parliamentary elections held last Saturday, May 13, 2023.



We are particularly concerned about the excessive and intemperate media discussions in the aftermath of the parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North constituency thereby raising the political temperature.



While we welcome freedom of expression and of speech in our fledgling multiparty democracy, we wish to caution that it is done with civility and circumspection.



As the media continue to roll out its platform for us to engage in political discourse, we also wish to advise that these platforms are not turned into the promotion of hate, insults and the use of intemperate language.



The Secretariat wishes to call on supporters of the various contestants in the just ended NDC parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North constituency and other parts of the Volta Region to eschew divisive tendencies and work for unity.



As the party leadership works to resolve the issues surrounding the outcome of the election in the constituency, we should all respect the party structures and not do anything untoward that will be inimical to the political fortunes of our party.



For those who do not know or understand the socio-political history, culture and local dynamics of Ketu North politics and wish to reap political dividends from this family contest, our advice to them is that they should stay clear of utterances which have the potential to inflame passions and complicate the situation.



We wish to reiterate that no political machination can break or divide the NDC in Ketu North.



As the leadership of the party in the region, we wish to assure the rank and file of the party in the Ketu North constituency, that the will of the delegates will not be subverted.



All we call for is calm, restraint, unity and cohesion in Ketu North constituency so that we can enhance our political fortunes by retaining the parliamentary seat and increasing the margin of victory in the presidential election come December 7, 2024.