NDC primaries: Losing aspirant in Keta congratulates winner, others

Regional News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

An NDC parliamentary aspirant in the Keta constituency, Mrs. Enyonam Adzo Apetorgbor has congratulated Dzidzorli Gakpey for emerging as the winner in Saturday’s polls to represent the party in election 2024.



In a congratulatory message, she said to her other contestants that “Although the results did not go our way, nonetheless, for the sake of our party, we need to forge in unity to not only retain the seat, but increase the margins in both the presidential and the parliamentary elections come December 2024.”



As a true democrat, she pledged her unflinching support to the winner and expressed her willingness to rally behind him and the constituency executives to campaign vigorously to enable the NDC retain the seat.



Read details of the statement below:



CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO HON. DZIDZORLI GAKPEY ET AL.



Dear Fellow Parliamentary Aspirants,



By the infinite mercies of God Almighty, our party successfully held its delegates congress yesterday to elect parliamentary candidates and a flagbearer for our great party.



As one of the five contenders in the Keta Constituency Parliamentary elections, I wish to sincerely congratulate Hon. DZIDZORLI GAKPEY on winning another slot to represent our dear constituency in the 9th Parliament.



I have no doubts that he will represent us for the second time in the august house of parliament come January 2025.



I equally congratulate my other co-aspirants: Dr Dzokoto, Dr Jones Mensah and Uncle Voegborlo for their spirited campaign and election outcomes.



Although the results did not go our way, nonetheless, for the sake of our party, we need to forge in unity to not only retain the seat, but increase the margins in both the presidential and the parliamentary elections come December 2024.



As a true democrat, I wish to pledge my unflinching support to the winner. I'm more than willing to rally behind him and the constituency executives to campaign vigorously to enable us retain the seat.



The 2024 General Elections is an important one to our party. It is a must-win-one for all of us, and so we must put aside our individual differences and petty squabbles and forge a united front to execute the campaign.



The victory of our Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama is not negotiable, and nothing must be done to derail it.



To achieve that feat, we must collectively work hard to increase our share of the votes in the Constituency.



Meanwhile, I honestly plead with my co-aspirants to let go of any pain or disappointment they might feel and join our victor in working for the party in the constituency.



Finally, I urge my supporters and sympathizers to be decorous in their utterances. The interest of the party supercedes our individual ambitions.



We are because of the party, so let's seek the party's paramount interest.



God bless our Great Party, the NDC



God bless the Keta Constituency



God bless us all.



Thank you



Yours-in-the-service of our party



MRS. ENYONAM ADZO APETORGBOR



Parliamentary Candidate Aspirant,



14/05/2023