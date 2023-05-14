NDC primaries: List of 16 MPs who have lost re-election bids so far

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

A number of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament will not have the opportunity of contesting to return to the lawmaking chamber in 2025.



This is after they lost their re-election bids in the NDC's May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries.



According to GhanaWeb count, there are 16 losers from incumbent position.



The list includes:



1. Alex Adomako MP Sekyere Afram Plains



2. Edward Bawa MP for Bongo



3. Wisdom Gidisu MP for Krachie East



4. ABA Fuseini MP for Sanarigu



5. Abeiku Crentsil MP for Ekumfi



6. Albert Akuka MP for Garu



7. Della Sowah MP for Kpando



8. Kwabena Donkor MP for Pru East



9. Sampson Chiragia MP for Navrongo Central



10. Augustine Tawia MP for Bia West



11.Christian Otu Teye MP for Sege



12. Kwakye Ackah MP for Amenfi Central



13. Thomas Dalu - MP for Chiana Paga



14. Sophia Ackuaku - MP for Domeabra-Obom



15. Kobena Woyome - MP for South Tongue



16. Angela Oforiwa Alorwu Tay - MP for Afadjato South