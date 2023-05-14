You are here: HomeNews2023 05 14Article 1766591

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC primaries: List of 16 MPs who have lost re-election bids so far

« Prev

Next »

Comments (25)

Listen to Article

A.B.A. Fuseini is one of the prominent losers A.B.A. Fuseini is one of the prominent losers

A number of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament will not have the opportunity of contesting to return to the lawmaking chamber in 2025.

This is after they lost their re-election bids in the NDC's May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries.

According to GhanaWeb count, there are 16 losers from incumbent position.

The list includes:

1. Alex Adomako MP Sekyere Afram Plains

2. Edward Bawa MP for Bongo

3. Wisdom Gidisu MP for Krachie East

4. ABA Fuseini MP for Sanarigu

5. Abeiku Crentsil MP for Ekumfi

6. Albert Akuka MP for Garu

7. Della Sowah MP for Kpando

8. Kwabena Donkor MP for Pru East

9. Sampson Chiragia MP for Navrongo Central

10. Augustine Tawia MP for Bia West

11.Christian Otu Teye MP for Sege

12. Kwakye Ackah MP for Amenfi Central

13. Thomas Dalu - MP for Chiana Paga

14. Sophia Ackuaku - MP for Domeabra-Obom

15. Kobena Woyome - MP for South Tongue

16. Angela Oforiwa Alorwu Tay - MP for Afadjato South