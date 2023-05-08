NDC primaries: I will serve as an agent for Duffuor – Anyidoho

Politics of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho says he will vote during May 13th presidential primaries and work as agent for Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.



Koku Anyidoho was expelled from the party in 2021 after the disciplinary committee of the NDC found him guilty of misconduct and anti-party behaviour.



However speaking to the media in Koforidua at the sidelines of event which he was guest speaker, Koku Anyidoho described his so called dismissal from the party as mere persecution which is not grounded in law therefore null and void.



He believes, he is still a bonafide member of the NDC hence he will take part in the upcoming primaries.



“Today is 6th of May technically we were supposed to be voting a week from today to elect Flag-bearer and our parliamentarians. I will vote in my capacity as a former national officer and a former appointee. I have a new card and let Asiedu Nketia come and remove my vote from the register.”



Koku Anyidoho declared support for Dr. Kwabena Duffuor adding he will serve as agent for him in the primaries.



“Secondary on that score, I am supporting Dr. Kwabena Duffuor in the Presidential primaries. I am not supporting John Mahama and that is one of the reasons why they said they have sacked me from the party because I have said I won’t support John Mahama, I am not a slave to John Mahama and I refuse to be a slave to him.”



Mr. Koku Anyidoho emphasized that Dr. Duffuor’s competency in managing the economy far outweighs the former President John Dramani Mahama.



“Dr. Duffuor was the Finance Minister under John Evans Atta Mills so he worked with President Mills I worked with him I know what Dr. Duffuor stands for in terms of building the economy that President Mills built.”



“32 , 34 months single digit inflation, introduction of single spine, clearing of the arrears , Infrastructure expansion, three public Universities in three and half years, health facilities all over, I believe that Dr. Duffuor has the potential by training , by competence, by experience both in public and private life,” he said.



Mr. Koku Anyidoho further urged the electoral commission address concerns raised by campaign team of Dr. Duffuor on delayed release of voters register.



According to him, if the concerns raised by the Dr. Duffuor campaign team is not immediately addressed before Saturday 12th May, 2023 there will be legal consequences.



Meanwhile, aspiring Presidential candidate in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Kwabena Duffuor says the May 13 Presidential Primaries must be free ,fair and transparent to ensure unity after the elections.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor therefore stated that concerns over delay in release of the voters register by the Election Committee of the NDC to the Electoral Commission must be addressed immediately.



Speaking on Agoo FM in Nkawkaw Friday evening to wrap up his 4-day campaign tour to the Eastern region Dr.Kwabena Duffuor said inaccessibility to the compiled register a week to the polls is disturbing.



He backed his campaign team’s petition to the Electoral Commission on this regard.



“Today is 5th May, we are are going to the polls on 13th May but we have not received the register which is going to be used for the election. So my campaign team is demanding for the release of the register .We have written to the party so we are waiting for them. There are rules and regulations about any election. My name could be conspicuously missing during the day of the election, what will I do in that situation. Am I going to fight or what, no! Reason we want to get access to the register to ensure that all qualified delegates are on the register,” Dr. Duffuor lamented.



Dr. Duffuor added “Why is the register not out ? If this happened in National elections and it is just a week ahead what would they have done. We are not litigating we just want to have access to the register to ensure every qualified delegates name is on the register so we go to the polls to vote fairly and peacefully. I am praying that they do the right things.”



Nonetheless, he called on his supporters to remain calm and be peaceful to ensure unity in the NDC after the election to enable the party defeat ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general election



Former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Duffuor is contesting the Presidential Primaries with former President John Mahama and former Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Kojo Bonsu.