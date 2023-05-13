NDC primaries: 'I didn't vote for any of the 8 aspirants' - James Klutse Avedzi

Regional News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ketu North Constituency



Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North Constituency in the Volta Region James Klutse Avedzi has revealed that he did not vote for any of the eight aspirants who are eyeing his seat.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after casting his vote, the MP said the decision not to vote for any of the aspirants is that he doesn't want to cheat on any of them.



He explained that all the eight aspirants are fit to be MP and so he didn't want to vote for one person out of them. Adding that, whoever is declared winner at the end of the day will succeed him before will show his support.



Avedzi who has been MP for the constituency since 2005 said he loves all the aspirants and if he chooses to vote for one out of them, he's biased in loving them.



The chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) further revealed that he voted in the presidential race only.



The election which started in the area at 9 am smoothly lasted for five hours.