NDC primaries: Dr Yennusom Maalug picks fourth spot on ballot paper for Kintampo North

Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: Fred Dzakpata, Contributor

Dr Yennusom Maalug, a lecturer at the College of Health and Well-Being in Kintampo, who is also a specialist psychiatrist at Pantang Hospital, has picked the fourth position on the ballot paper for the NDC’s Parliamentary primaries for the Kintampo North seat slated for 13 May.



Dr Maalug on Monday, 3rd April, 2023, went through vetting successfully at Green square hotel, Nkoranza (the venue for the vetting of the Bono East Aspirants) after fulfilling all the requirements for the primaries. He was therefore cleared by the vetting panel to contest the Kintampo North Parliamentary primaries to serve the people of Kintampo North Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



Speaking to the media after the vetting, Dr Maalug said he was convinced the constituents have bought into his message of change and is poised to oust the incumbent NDC MP Joseph Kwame Kumah.



Dr. Maalug further reiterated his hope message to the delegates and promised provide them Jobs, Education Scholarships, Vocational skills training in the form of apprenticeship training in plumbing, hair dressing, fashion designing, youth in ICT and youth in auto mechanics.



He once again, repeated his promise to make the delegates to manage the funds that come to the office of the MP during his tenure.



Six persons are contesting the Kintampo North Parliamentary primaries. Going by the order they appear on the ballot paper, number 1 is the incumbent MP Hon. Joseph Kwame Kumah aka Jakala and the second is Marzuk Tanko. The rest are Fridaus Mubarak for the third position on the ballot, then Dr. Yennusom Maalug is fourth, Kofi Baffoe is 5th and Richard Kombat is the 6th on the Ballot.



Dr. Maalug has spent over 22 years of his life living in Grumaline a suburb of Kintampo since 2001. Thus, he is confident he knows the development challenges facing the people of Kintampo North. He has previously worked at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital. He has set up a number of businesses over the years in Kintampo including the first ever private Hostel for students of College of Health popularly known as Tamale Hostel in Grumaline in 2007 and it’s still operating; a game center for the youth and he also previously operated a drinking spot.



Brief Profile



Dr Yennusom Maalug is a Member of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS).



He has an interest in addiction Psychiatry and Public Health.



He has a passion to get things done and has done so, successfully in various leadership roles he has occupied.



He is also a Part-time lecturer at Accra college of Medicine, Accra; the Mental health department, College of Health and Well-being, Kintampo, and Radford University College, East Legon, Accra. He was also a part-time Lecturer at the University for Development Studies Medical School from 2017 till 2020.



His hobbies are playing table tennis, reading novels, watching football and discussing international politics.



Dr. Yennusom Maalug is currently the Organising Secretary of the Psychiatric Association of Ghana (PAG); the Organizer of the National Association of Public Health Students, University of Ghana Chapter (NAPHS-UG); and also the Chief Executive Officer of the Health Project located in the Madina, Accra.