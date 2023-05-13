NDC primaries: Dominic Ayine, Mahama Ayariga re-elected

Politics of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Mahama Ayariga, the incumbent member of parliament for Bawku Central has retained his position to lead the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 general elections.



According to a CitiNews report, the lawmaker polled some 863 votes while his contenders Ustarz Jibreal Sahad polled 283 and Theo Braimah Awanzam polled 96 votes in the Bawku Central constituency.



Results from the presidential primaries in the constituency also saw former president John Dramani Mahama polled 1,201 votes while Kojo Bonsu managed 24 votes.



Also, in the Bolgatanga East constituency, Dr. Dominic Akurintinga Ayine was re-elected to lead the opposition party in the 2024 general elections with his contender Dr. Emmanuel Aberiinga managing 121 votes while Samuel Bissah polled 307 votes.



Meanwhile, flagbearer hopeful Dr. Kwabena Duffuor on May 12, 2023 pulled out from the race after he had earlier withdrawn an injunction seeking to halt the election.



