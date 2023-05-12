NDC primaries: 31, 415 delegates expected to vote in Central Region

Politics of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A total of Thirty-One Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifteen delegates from the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Central Region are expected to vote in the party’s Parliamentary and Presidential primaries slated for May 13, 2023.



The delegates include Constituency Branch Executives, Ward Coordinators, Constituency Executives, Members of Parliament, Former Member of Parliament, Former MMDCE’s, Party Appointees, Party Council of Elders.



Voting will take place at thirty-six(36) voting Centres where Fourty-Seven(47) Parliamentary Candidates are contesting. Forty(40) of them are Males which represents (85.11%) and Seven(7) females represent(4.89%).



Out of this, Six candidates including Nurien Shaibu Mugyimah from the Assin Central Constituency, Queenster Pokuah Sawyer from the Agona East Constituency, Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Baah Forson from the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui also from the Awutu Senya West Constituency, Lawyer Emelia Ankomah from the Upper Denkyira East Constituency and Lawyer Daniel Ohene Darko from the Upper Denkyira West Constituency are going unopposed.



A Presidential candidate to lead the party to the 2024 election will also be elected.



The contestants are Former President John Dramani Mahama, Ex Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu and Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour.



The elections will take place in Fourteen (14) Constituencies across Central Region. However, three Constituencies have been suspended in the Parliamentary Elections which are the Assin North Constituency, Effutu Constituency and Gomoa Central Constituency they will be voting to elect only Presidential Candidates.



Meanwhile, the Central Regional Secretariat of the party has cautioned party members to desist from dirty politics.