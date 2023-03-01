NDC presidential race: Mahama's campaign takes off from Sokode

Politics of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has made it known his intentions to launch his campaign to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 elections.



He announced this on his Facebook page.



“Fellow countrymen and women, I will on Thursday March 02, 2023 launch my bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the 2024 elections at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Sokode near Ho,” he wrote.



He invited everyone to either join him at UHAS’s Cedi Auditorium or watch a livestream of the launch on his Facebook page or YouTube channel beginning at 9.00 a.m.



John Dramani Mahama officially picked up nomination forms to run in his party’s upcoming presidential primaries. This comes a day after he told some members of the Minority Caucus of his plans to run during a meeting.



Former presidential aspirant , Joshua Alabi picked presidential nomination forms on Wednesday on behalf of former President John Mahama at the NDC headquarters in Adabraka.