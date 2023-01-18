NDC presidential, parliamentary primaries to be held on May 13

Politics of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set May 13, 2023, as a date to elect their flagbearer.



The party will also elect parliamentary candidates for various constituencies across the country on the same day.



This was announced by the NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey at a press conference at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.



According to the General Secretary, both elections will happen concurrently in all 276 constituencies of the NDC instead of 275 as they recognise SALL.



