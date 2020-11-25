Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

NDC postpones probity and accountability march

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The largest opposition party in the country, National Democratic Congress, has rescheduled a probity and accountability march which they planned to honour the legacy of their founder, Jerry John Rawlings.



According to the party, instead of the initially slated Thursday, November 26, the march will now be held on November 30, 2020.



This, the party says, is to enable the Ghana Police Service to fully provide security during the march.



In a statement announcing the postponement the party stated; “Following our meeting with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command over the Probity and Accountability March which had been slated for Thursday, 26th March, 2020, we have agreed to reschedule the date for the March to Monday 30th November, 2020.”



“The postponement is to enable the Police provide us with the needed security during the march in accordance with the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491),” the statement signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia read.



The NDC has said that Probity and Accountability March is being organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in conjunction with other Political Parties and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in honor of the memory and legacy of the Founder of the NDC and Ghana’s 4th Republic, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



Already, the NDC has organized a vigil in honour of their founder who died on Thursday November 12, 2020.



